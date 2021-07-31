STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation's programs helping gain opportunities during Covid

41 employment skill centres are present in Guntur district through which the skill development corporation imparts job training to final year students and unemployed.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:20 AM

Education, Skill development

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: During the Covid-19 crisis, the department of Skills Development and Training of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is imparting training to final-year students and conducting job drives to help provide them employment. 

As many as 41 employment skill centres are present across the district, through which various training programmes for the students are conducted based on their educational qualifications and areas of interest. The training sessions are divided into two types—academic and non-academic. 

Academic is for those for whom training is imparted on 22 programmes, including Python, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Java, Web Development, Architecture, Basic IT, E-Commerce, and Digital Marketing. About 36 programmes are included non-academic including hardware, industrial electrician oil and gas, retail sales associate, and data science. 

In the past 13 months, about 18,149 people were trained and several students got placements in job drives. Shaik Nazeer, who returned to India from Dubai due to Covid-19 came across the APSSDC training programme on Facebook. “I contacted them and participated in the training session, which boosted my confidence. Later, they asked me to attend an interview, which I cracked and now I’m working as an administration in-charge in Masterminds in Hyderabad with a package of Rs 5 lakh per annum," he said.

APSSDC district in-charge Shaik Baji Babu told TNIE that along with professional training, “we are also providing soft skills, which has become necessary to crack interviews.” And during Covid-19, online training sessions are conducted.

Along with this, an entrepreneurship development programme is also conducted which has a membership of 1,200 out of which 84 have started their own start-ups in their villages. 

Babu said, “Sucharita has opened her jewellery business last week armed with suggestions given by our experts during the training session.” People can check out all the details and job information on the APSSDC online portal and the posters of the job drives and training sessions are displayed at every ward and village secretariat. Interested candidates can register for the training sessions, he said. 

