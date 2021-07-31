Central agency questions YSR Congress activists from Kadiri in relation to YS Viveka's killing

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Friday reportedly questioned two persons, said to be YSRC activists, from Kadiri in Anantapur district.

The CBI, which had been questioning several close aides of the slain minister from Kadapa and Chittoor, had for the first time summoned two persons from Anantapur for the questioning.

The two were reportedly interrogated after the investigators reportedly came to know that a YSRC leader from Pulivendula, Sunil Kumar Yadav, who was earlier questioned by the agency, met the duo recently.

Sunil Yadav, after filing a petition in the court alleging that the CBI was harassing him and his family members, was not available to the CBI officials ever since he filed the petition, sources said.

The CBI found Sunil Yadav’s house locked and came to know that he went to Anantapur and met the duo from Kadiri.