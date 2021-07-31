STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central agency questions YSR Congress activists from Kadiri in relation to YS Viveka's killing

The CBI, which had been questioning several close aides of the slain minister from Kadapa and Chittoor, had for the first time summoned two persons from Anantapur for the questioning.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Friday reportedly questioned two persons, said to be YSRC activists, from Kadiri in Anantapur district. 

The CBI, which had been questioning several close aides of the slain minister from Kadapa and Chittoor, had for the first time summoned two persons from Anantapur for the questioning.

The two were reportedly interrogated after the investigators reportedly came to know that a YSRC leader from Pulivendula, Sunil Kumar Yadav, who was earlier questioned by the agency, met the duo recently.

Sunil Yadav, after filing a petition in the court alleging that the CBI was harassing him and his family members, was not available to the CBI officials ever since he filed the petition, sources said.

The CBI found Sunil Yadav’s house locked and came to know that he went to Anantapur and met the duo from Kadiri. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy CBI YS Vivekananda Reddy murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp