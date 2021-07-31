STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Create awareness about Disha App, Andhra minister tells police

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy appealed to the police department to create awareness on how the Disha App can be used in times of danger to women across the State.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Power, Forests, Science & Technology and Environment Balineni and SP Mallika Garg at a Disha App awareness function

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Power, Forests, Science & Technology and Environment Balineni and SP Mallika Garg at a Disha App awareness function. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Minister for Power, Forests, Science & Technology and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said, “The State government was against any sort of violence on women and girls. No accused of these cases can ever escape the long arm of the law; stringent action will be taken against him.”

Balineni along with Prakasam SP Malika Garg created awareness about the Disha Act and also about the newly introduced Disha App for safety and security of women at an awareness meeting held on Friday.

The minister briefed the girl students about the benefits of Disha App, which is designed to protect women 24x7. He opined that Disha App is like a weapon in the hands of women and is very useful for their protection, especially in times of distress.

The minister appealed to the police department to create awareness on how the Disha App can be used in times of danger to women across the State.SP Malika Garg said that the Disha App can be used to prevent attacks, violence against women among others, adding that Chief Minister YS Jaghan Mohan Reddy has accorded top priority to the safety of women. 

The SP asked every woman and girl to download the Disha App. The SP informed that by pressing the SOS button or shaking the phone, the victim’s location would be conveyed to the relevant Disha call center and immediately, the police will provide assistance to the victim. 

She said women who travel in cars and other vehicles can press the “Track My Travel” button on Disha App if they thought something was amiss. Immediately their travel would be monitored. Garg said that many measures are being taken by the police department for the safety of women. 

