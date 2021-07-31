STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One land registration office for every 2,000 people soon: CM

In a review meeting on the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department on Friday, the CM also took stock of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned to prepare the ground to begin the process of land registrations at ward/village secretariat as the move would not only take the services closer to the public, but also help monitor the process to avoid encroachments and other irregularities.

The CM has also instructed the officials to prioritise road repairs in municipalities and cities in coordination with the roads and buildings (R and B) department and to take up the same soon after the rainy season.

In a review meeting on municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department on Friday, the CM took stock of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative. He emphasised that towns and cities should be clean and asked the officials to also focus on waste management projects as a part of CLAP.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said launching land registrations at village/ward secretariats would make one registration office available for every 2,000 people. He added that this would help in monitoring closely the transactions in the limits of the secretariats so that there won’t be scope for encroachment and other irregularities. 

Briefing the CM on CLAP and waste management initiatives, the officials said the state government will be setting up integrated solid waste management plants in 72 towns for which the tender process will be completed by August 15 and construction will be completed by July 2022.

They explained that 1.2 crore bins would be provided to 40 lakh households (three different bins per each household) in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations. 

The CM also reviewed the progress of works related to beach corridor, multi-level car parking, natural history park, and museum in Vishakapatnam.  The CM further directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete underground drainage works in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore. He asked them to take measures to set up treatment plants in Mangalagiri- Tadepalli, Macherla and Kurnool. 

