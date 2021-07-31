STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government releases Rs 1,455 crore for social pension payments

Social welfare pensions in Andhra Pradesh are being distributed in 17 different categories such as old age and widow and disabled.

Published: 31st July 2021

 Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of Rs 1,455.86 crores has been released to all village/ward secretariat for payment of 60.50 lakh pensions for July payable in August. Social welfare pensions are being distributed in 17 different categories such as old age and widow and disabled.

As many as 26,02,880 beneficiaries under ‘old age’ pensions will be provided Rs 602.42 crore, while another Rs 499.36 crore will be given to 21,47,157 beneficiaries under ‘widow’ pensions; Rs 200.57 crore will be released to 6,49,754 beneficiaries under ‘disabled’ pensions. 

The pension amount was released through seven different corporations -- ST, SC, BC, Kapu, EBC, Minority and Brahmin.

In a press release, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said pension amount will be disbursed at the doorstep of pensioners through pensioner biometric authentication, IRIS authentication and real-time identification of beneficiaries — pensioner facial authentication, family member’s biometric authentication (in case of failure of aforementioned authentications).

He said 2.66 lakh volunteers will take part in the pension disbursement, which will be carried out from August 1 to 3.

They will be assisted by 15,000 welfare education assistants and ward welfare development secretaries. As many as 1,804 pensioners had opted for portability payment (pension can be taken anywhere in the State), the minister added.

