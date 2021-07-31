Sajiya elected as second deputy Mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Corporator Shaik Sajiya got elected unanimously as the second Deputy Mayor of GMC on Friday. Collector Vivek Yadav conducted the election and announced the 7th division corporator Shaik Sajiya as the second Deputy Mayor.

She assumed office in the presence of Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha and other corporators. On the occasion, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita congratulated her and told her to work hard for the development of the city.

The Mayor said all the elected corporators will continue it for the development of the city. MLAs Musthafa, Maddali Giridhar, MLC Lakshmana Rao were also present.