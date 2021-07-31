Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam removes six employees from service

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The TTD has reportedly removed six employees from service for their alleged role in a scam involving bulk booking of Arjitha Seva tickets.

According to official sources, TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy issued an order removing the six employees from service. They included superintendents K Suryanarayana Reddy and Choda Madhusudhan, senior assistants Balakrishna and Hemadhar Reddy, junior assistant Narayana Raju and attender Srinivasulu.

The EO has reportedly recommended to the State government to take action against Parvathi, special grade Deputy EO, as per the Endowments Act for her ‘role’ in the scam.

The irregularities in booking Seva tickets occurred between 2006 and 2008. The case was probed by vigilance and CB-CID. The TTD has also decided to act against three ‘errant’ retired staff, sources said.