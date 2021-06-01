STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 beds at Ongole GGH to treat black fungus

About 48 of the remaining victims were undergoing treatment at Ongole GGH and some of them were getting treatment in private hospitals in other districts and a few were in home isolation. 

Published: 01st June 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus
By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE:  As the black fungus cases are on the rise, the district medical and health authorities have increased bed capacity of the special ward set up at the Onogle Government General Hospital to 60 beds from 40. According to official information, the district has so far registered 64 black fungus cases and of them eight have lost their lives even before the treatment was initiated. 

About 48 of the remaining victims were undergoing treatment at Ongole GGH and some of them were getting treatment in private hospitals in other districts and a few were in home isolation. The Ongole GGH authorities have appointed a committee with various related medical department experts, including ENT specialist, eye specialist, general physician, surgeon, pulmonologist, neurologist and GGH medical superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu as the chairman of the committee.

