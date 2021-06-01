STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ailing boy dies on premises of Andhra court after parents go to file mercy petition

As his parents were not in a position to bear further expenditure on their son's treatment, they went to the court premises at Punganur to file a mercy petition

death

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, an ailing 10-year-old boy, whose parents brought him to a court in Punganur of Chittoor district to file a mercy petition, died on the court premises on Tuesday.

According to information reaching here, the boy Harshavardhan fell from the terrace of his house at Dechupalli village of Chowdepalli mandal of the district four years back and suffered an injury on his head. Since then, he was confined to bed and the efforts of his parents to get him back to normal were futile.

The family got Harshavardhan treated at Ruia hospital in Tirupati and also in Vellore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and several other private hospitals but there was no improvement in the boy's health condition.

Harshavardhan's parents incurred debts of more than Rs 4 lakh for getting their son treated but in vain. As they were not in a position to bear further expenditure on their son's treatment, they went to the court premises at Punganur to file a mercy petition.

The boy, however, breathed his last on the court premises, reports reaching here said.

