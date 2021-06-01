Andhra records sharp drop in new corona cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State witnessed a sharp dip in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. The State recorded a total of 7,943 new cases after testing 83,461 samples against 13,400 infections from 84,232 from samples on Sunday.

The positivity rate has now come down to 9.5 per cent. The overall samples tested so far have crossed 1.92 crore-mark.The recoveries stood on the higher side bringing down the active caseload further down. The number of fatalities were less than 100.According to the bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, only two districts reported more than 1,000 new infections with the highest of 1,877 in East Godavari district followed by 1,283 in Chittoor district.

All the 11 remaining districts reported new cases in triple digits with the lowest of 231 in Srikakulam district.The fresh spike saw overall cases in East Godavari district surge past 2.25 lakh, while the cumulative cases in Guntur was close to 1.50 lakh. Kurnool district’s cumulative cases went past 1.15 lakh, while in Chittoor, the overall cases were more than 1.91 lakh. Vizianagaram district continued to have the lowest cumulative cases of 74,333.

With 19,845 recoveries, which is almost double than the new infections, the active cases have come down to 1.53 lakh from Sunday’s 1.65 lakh.East Godavari district has the highest of more than 30,000 active cases followed by 19,000-odd in Prakasam, while Anantapur has the lowest of less than 4,000 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 90.1 per cent.

CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS 98 LIVES IN A DAY

With 98 more fatalities on Monday, the overall deaths went up to 10,930. Chittoor district reported the highest of 15 deaths followed by 12 in West Godavari, 10 in Prakasam, nine in Anantapur, eight each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam, seven in Srikakulam