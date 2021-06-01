Class 10 exams postponed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of Government Examinations has decided to postpone the class 10 examinations until further orders in view of prevailing conditions due to second wave.In a press statement issued here on Monday, Director (Government Examinations) A Subba Reddy said that the new schedule for the SSC Public Examinations-2021 will be intimated in due course.

The new schedule will be informed to all the stakeholders at least 15 days before the conduct of the examinations. He directed all district educational officers and other heads of institutions to ensure that this information is disseminated to all concerned students.