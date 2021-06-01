Private school teachers cry for govt help as they struggle to survive

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: One of the occupations hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic is that of teachers. As many schools continue to remain shut, a majority of private school teachers in Kadapa district had not been paid their salaries for months, and thus have to borrow money from friends/relatives or institutions to make ends meet. Many of them had been teaching for years, and find it hard to take up any other profession to earn a livelihood. Even getting temporary jobs have become a tough task for them.

Explaining their troubles, the private teachers have urged the state government to come to their rescue and issue them emergency ration and financial assistance, similar to a scheme in implementation in Telangana.

“Before Covid pandemic, private school teachers and lecturers led a respectable life despite getting paid much less than their government counterparts.

Even without job security, they gave their all to their profession. But today, when they are experiencing many troubles as educational institutions are closed due to Covid, managements, which had made them work tirelessly, are not even consoling them let alone helping them with any financial assistance,” said Naresh, district general secretary of a union of private teachers and lecturers.

He noted that the Telangana government took a humanitarian approach and provided 25 kgs of rice and Rs 2,000 per month to private school teachers and other staff till the schools reopen. “The decision has helped 1.5 lakh private school teachers and staff in our neighbouring state. It is high time that our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also take similar measures.”

Kadapa district is home to around 700 private schools that employ 10,000 teachers. A majority of the staff are graduates, post graduates or have qualified BEd and MEd courses. If the schools in the entire state are taken into account, then their numbers will run into several lakhs.

“Most of us do not know anything else than teaching. We are ready to do even menial jobs, but getting them have become a huge task due to curfew restrictions now. We urge the government to consider our situation and extend a minimum assistance of Rs 5,000 per month during this hour of crisis,” said K Suresh, a private school teacher in Kadapa.