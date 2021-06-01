Tirumala Rao appointed APSRTC MD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State government on Monday transferred Director General (DG-Railway police) Ch D Tirumala Rao and posted him as commissioner of public transport department and ex-officio vice chairman and managing director of APSRTC. Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders citing that the vacancy was caused due to the superannuation of the current VC and MD RP Thakur on Monday. Thakur, a 1986 IPS officer, earlier served as DGP during the past government.

Also, additional director general of police N Sanjay was posted as managing director of AP State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. He is also given fulladditional charge of Additional Director General of Police, Personnel and Training at the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri until further orders.