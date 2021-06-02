Friend to many, enemy to none

By Express News Service

Retd IAS SV Prasad, a doyen of modern-day Civil Service, succumbed to the vicious Coronavirus late on Monday. An ajatasatru (one with no enemies) for people from all walks of life, his suave and ever-smiling attitude gave all those who met him an immense sense of assurance and confidence.

I have seen him closely during my official life on a few occasions and was greatly impressed by his application to work. With an Engineering and IIM background, he was methodical in approach but ensured that it was never boring and drab. A man with ready wit, he would make his point tellingly and to the appreciation of those making a counterpoint.

He worked with three Chief Ministers of united Andhra — Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. To be the choice of three successive CMs of different temperaments, personalities and parties, speaks enormously of an individual. Both Janardhan Reddy and Vijayabhaskar Reddy spoke to me of the indispensable nature of his service.

His help when I was Secretary (Political) and Managing Director of APIIC showed me how to win a battle without waging a war. He was the epitome of diplomacy where you win your point without hurting the other party. I was fighting for the acquisition of a property owned by a very influential person for an important industrial purpose. He knew that its a losing battle but sided with me half a dozen times, though in vain.

He would not hesitate to fight for a cause; whether he wins or not is overruled. He would drop into my room and discuss issues that I do not deal with. He would not hesitate to seek advice from whichever quarter he thinks is right.

When I posted the news of his demise, the reactions were overwhelming. I quote one such: “Didn’t expect to speak about my close friend in the past tense.” Prasad added his distinct value to all the offices he held. He stood above the seductions of the numerous high positions that he handled ably. The man was fair, efficient and effective, without any fanfare. He rendered sound advice to the political masters without any hesitation. His innate sense of humour was infectious. He had a healthy irreverence to the pompous and the shallow, and for many in the administration, Prasad was meticulous, diligent and impressively organised, both physically and mentally. His untimely death is a loss for many, and we pray God is all Grace to embrace him in the heavenly abode.

- MVS Prasad, Retd principal secretary, Andhra Pradesh