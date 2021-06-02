Govt starts skill development fellowship

VIJAYAWADA: In tune with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to strengthen the skill development ecosystem, State Skill Development Corporation has launched Jagananna Summer Fellowship-2021. Fifteen candidates took part in the induction programme on Tuesday, who will carry out research works to strengthen the skill development ecosystem of the state. They will work closely in five areas: Navaratnalu, agriculture supply chain and value addition, Atmanirbhar Bharat & PLI Scheme, service sector and elderly care, and APSSDC self-revenue generation. The programme is a three-month fellowship in which candidates need to develop strategic policies through research.
