Jagan seeks dismissal of rebel MP’s plea

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:25 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Counsels for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, argued in the CBI Special Court that the CM did not violate the bail conditions and asked for the petition filed by Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to be dismissed.

The petition filed by the MP sought cancellation of bail granted to the CM in his disproportionate assets’ case. The counsels argued that Krishnam Raju’s petition was inadmissible for hearing as it was politically motivated. They said that the petition was filed after the YSRC filed a disqualification petition with the Lok Sabha Speaker against the MP for indulging in anti-party activities. 

The CBI, in a memo filed with the court, said it was leaving the matter to the court’s discretion. “It is humbly submitted that the matter is left to the discretion of the Honourable Court, and the Honourable Court may decide the matter on merits and as per the law and render justice,” the memo stated. Though the court had directed the CBI to file a detailed affidavit, the agency chose to file a single line memo, neither opposing nor supporting the MP’s petition. The court later adjourned the case to the next hearing on June 14.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
