STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No physical distribution of concoction 

Herbal medicine will be couriered to people after online booking: Officials

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After the state government’s nod for distribution of three of five Covid medicines prepared by B Anandaiah from Krishnapatnam, Nellore district administration is planning a website, a call centre, and a smartphone app, to accept booking orders for the herbal concoctions. The medicine orders will be couriered to people.  

District collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, who reviewed the preparation of the concoctions on Tuesday, appealed to the public not to visit Krishnapatnam as there would be no direct distribution. “Based on the instructions of the High Court, the administration is planning to distribute Anandaiah’s concoctions to the public. Priority would be given to the infected,” said the collector. 

MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who was also present, said Anandaiah and his team will send the medicines to district administrations and voluntary organisations for distribution to the public after getting approval from the local officials. Anandaiah, who expressed happiness over the government’s decision, said he would try to patent his product, and that a volunteer system would be planned for the distribution as more donations, in the form of equipment and ingredients used in the preparation, were pouring in. 

On the other hand, TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the local legislator had stalled the distribution process, and the administration was mum on the developments. “People were waiting for the approval, and finally the High Court directed the state government to give the nod for the distribution. The Vice President of India had also interacted with the senior officials of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, AYUSH and other central wings,” he said.

TTD shelves plan to manufacture medicine
TTD, which had earlier planned to manufacture and distribute the herbal medicines of B Anandaiah, has backed out. Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said though they earlier had plans to manufacture and distribute the medicines, they shelved them as the AYUSH and other departments did not certify the medicines aa Ayurvedic. “Preparing the medicine, which is not certified as Ayurvedic, in the TTD Ayurveda college is against the rules,’’ he said. He added the government had given permission to prepare the medicine as people are taking it with a belief that it is a cure to Covid-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anandaiah Covid medicines Krishnapatnam
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp