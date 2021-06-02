No physical distribution of concoction 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After the state government’s nod for distribution of three of five Covid medicines prepared by B Anandaiah from Krishnapatnam, Nellore district administration is planning a website, a call centre, and a smartphone app, to accept booking orders for the herbal concoctions. The medicine orders will be couriered to people.

District collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, who reviewed the preparation of the concoctions on Tuesday, appealed to the public not to visit Krishnapatnam as there would be no direct distribution. “Based on the instructions of the High Court, the administration is planning to distribute Anandaiah’s concoctions to the public. Priority would be given to the infected,” said the collector.

MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who was also present, said Anandaiah and his team will send the medicines to district administrations and voluntary organisations for distribution to the public after getting approval from the local officials. Anandaiah, who expressed happiness over the government’s decision, said he would try to patent his product, and that a volunteer system would be planned for the distribution as more donations, in the form of equipment and ingredients used in the preparation, were pouring in.

On the other hand, TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the local legislator had stalled the distribution process, and the administration was mum on the developments. “People were waiting for the approval, and finally the High Court directed the state government to give the nod for the distribution. The Vice President of India had also interacted with the senior officials of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, AYUSH and other central wings,” he said.

TTD shelves plan to manufacture medicine

TTD, which had earlier planned to manufacture and distribute the herbal medicines of B Anandaiah, has backed out. Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said though they earlier had plans to manufacture and distribute the medicines, they shelved them as the AYUSH and other departments did not certify the medicines aa Ayurvedic. “Preparing the medicine, which is not certified as Ayurvedic, in the TTD Ayurveda college is against the rules,’’ he said. He added the government had given permission to prepare the medicine as people are taking it with a belief that it is a cure to Covid-19.