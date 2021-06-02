Paucity of funds hits execution of Polavaram R&R colonies

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as less than a year is left, as per the revised target date of April 2022, for the completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project, the execution of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colonies, to be given to the project displaced families, of even the first phase (+41.15 m contour) continues to remain tardy. While the overall progress of the execution of houses for the PDFs stands at just 41 per cent, the departments constructing them have just met a mere quarter of their targeted works in the last five months.Paucity of funds for expediting the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) works of the national project, whose detailed project report is yet to be cleared by the Union government, has been the major issue, according to state officials.

According to information, a total of 12,963 units of houses and 12,963 units of toilets were sanctioned for the execution, and they have seen a progress of 41 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. Even though a target for completion of 9,300 housing units and 12,000 toilets between January and May was set, the departments -- Roads and Buildings, AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, AP State Housing Corporation (APSHC), Panchayat Raj, and Tribal Welfare departments -- executing the project managed to reach 26 per cent and 29 per cent of the target, as per the latest reports.

Progress in the colonies in Taduvai, which accounts for 40 per cent of the total houses and is being executed by APSHC, has been ‘very slow’, as per a report presented to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last Friday. Even though weekly reviews are being held to expedite the process of execution, unavailability of funds, which are to be paid upfront for rehabilitating the project oustees. A total of 20,870 PDFs will be affected due to phase-1 of the project and so far 3,601 PDFs have been moved to R and R colonies.

“Out of the remaining 17,269 PDFs, we are ready to shift 3,912. However, the PDFs have been asking the additional compensation of Rs 3 lakh as assured by the chief minister. We have already requested the finance department for sanctioning the same and it is pending,” a senior official explained. Covid-19 has also delayed the works in the last five months.For the record, the state needs Rs 2,748 crore for completing all the pending LARR works excluding the additional compensation announced by the CM. While Rs 1,497 crore would be needed to complete the remaining 47 R and R colonies and allied infrastructure works, Rs 1,094 crore would be required as cash entitlements to be paid (excluding the Rs 3 lakh additionally promised).

At the current pace of works, the officials estimate that it would take at least another four to six months for reaching the target unless funds come by.If the above issues are plaguing the phase-1 of the project, the state has a mammoth task ahead for completing phase-2 (+45.72 m contour). Phase-2 involves acquisition of 53,192 acres of land and rehabilitation of 85,136 PDFs. Over Rs 24,000 crore would be required for LARR of phase-2, the officials noted.

“We are ready to expedite the works and the state is also committed. However, the unavailability of funds because of the pending revised cost estimates (RCE) approval by the Centre is delaying the progress as LARR is the highest cost component in the entire project and needs immediate cash payment to the PDFs as per norms. The state, which is already cash-strapped, is providing whatever it can, but to expeditiously take up the works, heavy cash flow is necessary,” another official explained.

Minister to visit project site today

Water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav is scheduled to visit the PIP work site on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing work. The minister is expected to reach the project site at 10 am and is scheduled to inspect spillway, approach channel, spill channel and cofferdams progress. At 12.30 pm, the minister will hold a review meeting with the officials. The minister is expected to focus on LARR particularly as civil works are going as per schedule.