State’s Covid-19 tally breaches 17 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported another 11,303 new Covid case, which was higher than Monday’s infections, taking the overall tally past the 17 lakh-mark. With more number of recoveries, the active caseload has further dropped to 1.46 lakh. The fatalities during the day, however, crossed the 100-mark once again taking the cumulative deaths past 11,000. The total samples tested in the State have now went past 1.93 crore.

According to the media bulletin, the 11,000-odd new infections emerged from more than 93,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Three districts reported more than 1,000 cases with the highest of 2,477 in East Godavari district followed by 1,536 in Chittoor and 1,116 in West Godavari. Vizianagaram district reported the lowest of 222 new infections.

The fresh spike saw the overall tally of Kadapa district breach the 95,000-mark, Chittoor’s overall cases past 1.92 lakh, Guntur’s 1.50 lakh and Krishna district’s tally went past 89,000. East Godavari district is topping the table with more than 2.28 lakh cases, while the lowest of 74,555 cases are in Vizianagaram.

With more than 18,000 patients recovering from the virus, the overall recoveries now stand at 15.46 lakh. The active cases came down to 1.46 lakh with the highest of 30,267 in East Godavari district and the lowest of 3,713 in Anantapur.

With 104 patients succumbing to the virus, the total fatalities reached 11,034. West Godavari district reported the highest of 20 fatalities followed by 14 in Chittoor, nine each in Anantapur and Guntur, eight in East Godavari, seven in Visakhapatnam, six each in Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, five in Kadapa and four each in Nellore and Prakasam.

The overall fatalities in Chittoor district have went past 1,300, the highest among any other district in the State, while the cumulative deaths in Prakasam have went past 800-mark. The cumulative fatalities in Kadapa have now crossed 550.

Chittoor dist records 1,300 fatalities

The overall fatalities in Chittoor district have went past 1,300, the highest among any other district in the State. The cumulative fatalities in Kadapa have now crossed 550