STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State’s Covid-19 tally breaches 17 lakh-mark

11,303 new cases emerge from 93,000 samples; 18,000 recover from coronavirus; active caseload at 1.46 lakh

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to get vaccine at KBN College in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported another 11,303 new Covid case, which was higher than Monday’s infections, taking the overall tally past the 17 lakh-mark. With more number of recoveries, the active caseload has further dropped to 1.46 lakh. The fatalities during the day, however, crossed the 100-mark once again taking the cumulative deaths past 11,000. The total samples tested in the State have now went past 1.93 crore.

According to the media bulletin, the 11,000-odd new infections emerged from more than 93,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Three districts reported more than 1,000 cases with the highest of 2,477 in East Godavari district followed by 1,536 in Chittoor and 1,116 in West Godavari. Vizianagaram district reported the lowest of 222 new infections.

The fresh spike saw the overall tally of Kadapa district breach the 95,000-mark, Chittoor’s overall cases past 1.92 lakh, Guntur’s 1.50 lakh and Krishna district’s tally went past 89,000. East Godavari district is topping the table with more than 2.28 lakh cases, while the lowest of 74,555 cases are in Vizianagaram.
With more than 18,000 patients recovering from the virus, the overall recoveries now stand at 15.46 lakh. The active cases came down to 1.46 lakh with the highest of 30,267 in East Godavari district and the lowest of 3,713 in Anantapur.

With 104 patients succumbing to the virus, the total fatalities reached 11,034. West Godavari district reported the highest of 20 fatalities followed by 14 in Chittoor, nine each in Anantapur and Guntur, eight in East Godavari, seven in Visakhapatnam, six each in Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, five in Kadapa and four each in Nellore and Prakasam.

The overall fatalities in Chittoor district have went past 1,300, the highest among any other district in the State, while the cumulative deaths in Prakasam have went past 800-mark. The cumulative fatalities in Kadapa have now crossed 550.

Chittoor dist records 1,300 fatalities
The overall fatalities in Chittoor district have went past 1,300, the highest among any other district in the State. The cumulative fatalities in Kadapa have now crossed 550

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp