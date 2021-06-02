Tirumala Rao assumes charge as APSRTC MD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, assumed office as vice-chairman and managing director of APSRTC at RTC House on Tuesday.He took charge from former DGP RP Thakur.He previously served as the DG-Railway Police and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police.“I am happy that the government has appointed me as VC and MD of APSRTC and placed heavy responsibility on my shoulders,” he said after assuming charge.

He observed he will study the financial situation of APSRTC thoroughly, and take all necessary steps to bring it back from crisis and make it profitable, besides focusing on the employees’ welfare. Rao praised the efforts of the employees for rendering yeoman services to the public during the pandemic. EDs KS Brahmananda Reddy and A Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present.