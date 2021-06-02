Vice Admiral Nair takes charge as new DGNP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, AVSM, NM, took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM.Vice Admiral Nair has earlier served as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).The Flag officer was commissioned as an electrical officer into the Indian Navy on August 17, 1987 and is an alumnus of erstwhile Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Tiruchrapalli and IIT Delhi.He has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including Operational, Staff and Dockyard.