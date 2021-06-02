Weathermen not sure when monsoon onset over AP will begin 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The southwest monsoon has been delayed and its onset over Kerala is likely to take place on June 3, IMD has said. The onset over Anantapur and Tirupati regions is usually on June 4, and the state gets covered by the monsoon by June 11.However, the Met department said it is unable to give an exact date of the monsoon onset over the state as atmospheric conditions and some other factors can only be considered once it hits Kerala coasts.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD-Amaravati director S Stella said, “The onset of southwest monsoon over mainland India is normally on June 1. It was delayed this year due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions.” “Seventy-five percent of the 14 stations in Kerala should receive rains continuously for two days to herald the onset of monsoon. Moreover, the strength of south-westerlies was weak.” According to her, the monsoon rains in the state could be normal and slightly above normal for the entire season starting June and ending September.

As per the forecast for the month of June, the north coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to see normal to slightly above normal rainfall in June. Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness below normal rainfall in the period. The state also experienced a delayed monsoon in 2020, as the first showers were received in Rayalaseema region on June 7 instead of June 4.

It covered the entire state by June 14. Further, the state received a record rainfall from June 1 to September 30) — the most in the last 32 years. As against the average rainfall of 51.4 cm during the season, the state received a cumulative rainfall of 73.8 cm. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning and heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places across the state over the next three days. Light to moderate rains may occur at several places.