10 KL unit, 280 O2 beds in Ongole GGH

With O2 supply from Chennai & Vizag delayed, district authorities decide to set up another oxygen plant  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and in view of demand for oxygen beds in Ongole GGH, arrangements have been made to set up another 10 KL capacity oxygen stock point and 280 additional oxygen beds.

The district administration is setting 180-bed capacity German shed and another 100 oxygen beds in a new ward in the Ongole GGH. With this,  the oxygen bed strength will increase to 1,570 from 1,290 soon,  as per Ongole GGH superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu told TNIE on Wednesday. “We can tackle the third wave too,” a confident Dr Ramulu said 

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy had set up 80 oxygen beds  with German technology with his funds. The GGH hopes these new additional 280 beds will help in meeting the demand for oxygen beds. From April to May-end, the district medical and health authorities and the Ongole GGH faced shortage of oxygen supply along with scarcity of oxygen beds. Though the GGH has a 20 KL unit in its premises, it faced serious oxygen supply shortage problems as the Covid-19 patients with breathing problems increased rapidly. 

As oxygen was supplied from Chennai and Vizag every alternate day, Covid-19 patients in the GGH suffered a lot due to oxygen shortage. Keeping this in mind, the district administration along with the RIMS planned to set up another 10 KL oxygen unit in the hospital premises. 

