12K infections emerge from 98K sample tests 

The caseload has now come down to 1.43 lakh with the highest of 29,791 in East Godavari district and the lowest of 4,000 in Anantapur.   

Published: 03rd June 2021

A worker cleans an ambulance in which a Covid-19 positive woman gave birth while on the way to KGH in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state reported 12,768 new Covid-19 infections from 98,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. There was a slight increase in new cases against 11,303 cases reported from 93,000-odd samples a day earlier. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district, once again, reported the highest of 2,703 new cases followed by 1,551 in Chittoor. A total of four districts reported more than 1,000 new infections, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest of 253 new cases.

With the fresh spike, the cumulative cases in the state crossed 17.17 lakh from more than 1.94 crore tests performed so far. East Godavari’s tally went past 2.30 lakh, the highest in the state, 1.10 lakh in Srikakulam, 1.40 lakh in Anantapur, 1.94 lakh in Chittoor and 1.43 lakh in West Godavari. 

The recoveries stood higher than new infections and with more than 15,000 patients recovering from the virus, the overall recoveries have crossed 15.62 lakh. The caseload has now come down to 1.43 lakh with the highest of 29,791 in East Godavari district and the lowest of 4,000 in Anantapur.   

The fatalities stood at 98 taking the overall death count to 11,132. Chittoor reported 15 more fatalities. Ten deaths were reported in Nellore, while nine were reported in West Godavari, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Vizianagaram, seven each in Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam, six in Visakhapatnam, five in Krishna and four each in Kadapa and Kurnool. 

