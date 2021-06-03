158 police personnel contract Covid-19, 115 fully recover 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: More than 158 police personnel in the urban district have contracted the virus and are under home isolation. About 115 of them have recovered and are still under home quarantine. Police communications in-charge Samarpana Rao said SP Shemushi Bajpay was taking personal initiative and speaking to affected police and instill confidence among them.

The SP devoted her time for the welfare of police, apart from monitoring the partial curfew restrictions, she added. Police personnel are returning to work after Covid-19 negative test, Rao said.The East Godavari district police and Rajamahendravaram urban police have been tracking all those entering the district from Odisha, Telangana and Chattisgarh, which are Covid-19 hotspots.The police has shown exceptional resilience even when subjected to harsh words, the SP said.

Meanwhile, frequently vilified for their alleged excesses, police in Rajamahendravaram have turned a new leaf during the pandemic. Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Vara Prasad has taken up distributing food packets and fruits to beggars and homeless regularly. Additional SP CID Gopala Krishna also distributes food and fruits through Swarnandra Sewa Samstha to the migrant workers. Vara Prasad told TNIE they too have a right to live and what I am doing will make them see through the dreaded virus.