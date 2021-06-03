STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

158 police personnel contract Covid-19, 115 fully recover 

Meanwhile, frequently vilified for their alleged excesses, police in Rajamahendravaram have turned a new leaf during the pandemic. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19
By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: More than 158 police personnel in the urban district have contracted the virus and are under home isolation. About 115 of them have recovered and are still under home quarantine.  Police communications in-charge Samarpana Rao said SP Shemushi Bajpay was taking personal initiative and speaking to affected police and instill confidence among them.

The SP devoted her time for the welfare of police, apart from monitoring the partial curfew restrictions, she added. Police personnel are returning to work after Covid-19 negative test, Rao said.The East Godavari district police and Rajamahendravaram urban police have been tracking all those entering the district from Odisha, Telangana and Chattisgarh, which are Covid-19 hotspots.The police has shown exceptional resilience even when subjected to harsh words, the SP said. 

Meanwhile, frequently vilified for their alleged excesses, police in Rajamahendravaram have turned a new leaf during the pandemic. Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Vara Prasad has taken up distributing food packets and fruits to beggars and homeless regularly.  Additional SP CID Gopala Krishna also distributes food and fruits through Swarnandra Sewa Samstha to the migrant workers. Vara Prasad told TNIE they too have a right to live and what I am doing will make them see through the dreaded virus. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid-19 police personnel
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp