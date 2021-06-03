All set for Jagananna Colonies launch today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday will virtually launch YSR Jagananna Colonies, under which 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase. Under Pedalandariki Illu, one of the flagship schemes of the YSRC government, house sites were distributed to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries. Now the government is set to create another record by taking up the construction of more houses, wherein the first phase 15,60,227 houses will be built.

The Jagan government targeted to complete the Pedalandhariki Illu scheme by June 2023 by constructing 28,30,227 houses in two phases at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore. As many as 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed in phase-2.The CM directed the authorities to complete the construction works for phase-1 by June 2022, and the second phase by June 2023. Out of the 8,905 layouts in the first phase, 11.26 lakh houses are being constructed as YSR Jagananna Colonies. Similarly, construction of 2,92,984 houses is being started for the beneficiaries with their own land, along with 1,40,465 houses for the beneficiaries with allotted land.

As coined by the CM that new towns will emerge with these layouts, the authorities were directed to focus on the infrastructure facilities with an expenditure of Rs 32,909 crore. The government is spending Rs 4,128 crore on drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on Internet and Rs 567 crore on other facilities.Each house with a uniform design is built on 340 square feet with a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and porch. In the current economic situation in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave, the construction will provide 21.70 crore man-days of employment.

In another kind gesture, even as the prices of building materials are skyrocketing, the government has taken the initiative to provide them at affordable prices. Further, the government has given three options to the beneficiaries, and made it clear that they can take their own decision. In the first, the government will supply the construction materials, and will also pay for the labour charges. In the second, the beneficiaries can procure the materials themselves and build a house as per their needs. The government will make payments to their bank accounts. In the third, the government will build the house, taking the entire responsibility of the building materials needed.