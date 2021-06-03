STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1 crore people immunised against Covid, vax allocations raised to 13 lakh

Of these, 76,28,130 have received the first dose and 25,40,124 received the second dose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on Wednesday said that the government has provided vaccines to over one crore people as part of the vaccination drive to prevent the spread of Covid-19, making it a State which has vaccinated about 15 per cent of the population.In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bhaskar said that as many as 1,01,68,254 people (as of Tuesday) have been vaccinated with the first and second doses in the State. Of these, 76,28,130 have received the first dose and 25,40,124 received the second dose.

So far, the Centre has allocated 23 crore vaccine doses for all the States. Of the total, 98,85,650 doses (4.21 per cent) were received by Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra got 9.72 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh (8.99 per cent), Rajasthan (8.03 per cent) and Gujarat (7.63 per cent). When it comes to the neighbouring states, Telangana received 2.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu (4.06 per cent), Karnataka (5.98 per cent) and Kerala (4.24 per cent), he said. 

The health commissioner further said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state to have vaccinated six lakh people in a single day with the help of over 40,000 Asha activists, 19,000 ANMs, thousands of doctors and over two lakh village and ward secretariat staff.The Centre has increased the allocation to the State from 11 lakh doses to 13 lakh, Bhaskar said.

State gets only 4% of Covid vaccines allotted by Centre

Andhra Pradesh has been given only 4.21 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines allotted by the Centre to the States.Dr Arja Srikanth, AP State Nodal Officer for Covid-19, in a tweet on Wednesday said the Centre has allotted only 4.21 per cent of vaccines to the State, while Maharashtra was given 9.72 per cent, Rajasthan 8.03 per cent and Gujarat 7.63 per cent.  When it comes to southern States, Srikanth said the neighbouring Telangana was given 2.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 4.06 per cent and Karnataka 5.98 per cent. Kerala was allotted 4.24 per cent vaccines, he said. Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the State would be getting 8,76,870 doses of vaccine allotted by the Centre on the first fortnight of June

