Police save BTech grad’s life in nick of time

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The swift response of Anantapur police to a complaint thwarted the suicide bid of a youngster at Uravakonda on Wednesday. The youngster (name withheld) hails from Paltur village in Vidapanakal mandal.He completed BTech Electronics and Computer Engineering from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati last year. His father, a barber, runs the entire family. He has three daughters and two of them are pursuing BTech.

Depressed over not getting a job in view of the Covid-19 pandemic despite having a BTech degree with distinction, he had decided to commit suicide.He sent a message to his father through mobile stating that he was going to end his life. Though his father tried to contact and convince him not to take any extreme step, he could not do so as the youngster switched off his mobile phone after sending the message.His father immediately lodged a complaint with Paltur Sub-Inspector Rajeswari, who in turn alerted Uravakonda Circle Inspector Sekhar.

“We alerted Uravakonda, Vajrakarur and Paltur police stations in our limits and also our counterparts in neighbouring Guntakal circle about the suicide bid of the youngster soon after receiving the complaint from his father around 2:45 pm,’’ Sekhar told TNIE.Special teams were formed with policemen of all the police stations and a search operation was launched for the youngster. Simultaneously, the police used mobile phone tracking technology and traced the signals of his mobile near Handri-Neeva canal in Chinnahothur village in Vajrakarur police station limits.

Police teams rushed to the canal and launched a search operation for the youngster. They found him on the canal bund and thwarted his attempt to commit suicide by jumping into the canal. “We could trace the youngster within an hour of receiving the complaint using the mobile phone tracking technology,” the CI said. Later, the police counselled the youngster and handed over him to his father.