Praveen Kumar assunes charge as Collector of Prakasam dist

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Senior IAS Officer Praveen Kumar took charge as 36th Collector of Prakasam district here at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Earlier the new Collector was welcomed by the JCs JV Murali, TS Chetan, Krishnaveni, DRO Tippe Nayak and others.

SP Siddhartha Kaushal also called “As I know that Prakasam is a backward district and I’ll do my level best to develop the district with the support of the government. My priorities are implementing the government’s Navaratnalu programme and speeding up the works of the PS Velugonda Project, Ramayapatnam Port and further strengthening the Village/ Ward secretariat system.”

After taking over, he conducted review meetings on various issues, including the Jagananna Housing scheme works, Covid-19 containment measures with all the concerned district officials. Later the Collector visited various sections of the Cllectorate and interacted with a few officers.