STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Praveen Kumar assunes charge as Collector of Prakasam dist

Later the Collector visited various sections of the Cllectorate and interacted with a few officers. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Senior IAS Officer Praveen Kumar took charge as 36th Collector of Prakasam district here at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Earlier the new Collector was welcomed by the JCs JV Murali, TS Chetan, Krishnaveni, DRO Tippe Nayak and others.

SP Siddhartha Kaushal also called “As I know that Prakasam is a backward district  and I’ll do my level best to develop the district with the support of the government. My priorities are implementing the government’s Navaratnalu programme and speeding up the works of the PS Velugonda Project, Ramayapatnam Port and further strengthening the Village/ Ward secretariat system.”

After taking over, he conducted review meetings on various issues, including the Jagananna Housing scheme works, Covid-19 containment measures with all the concerned district officials. Later the Collector visited various sections of the Cllectorate and interacted with a few officers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp