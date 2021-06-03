‘Revoke monthly user charges’ 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to impose user charges for door-to-door waste collection is only increasing people’s burden, anti-property tax hike committee convenor LS Bharavi said.

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he said that the GMC has selected divisions 7 and 32 in the city under the pilot project to collect Rs 120 as monthly user charges per household for waste collection. This burdens every household with extra charges of Rs 1,440 and Rs 5000 on business complexes in the areas. And soon this will be implemented in all the 57 wards in the city.