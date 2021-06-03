Seven  kids orphaned due to Covid-19 found in Kurnool dist 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Seven children—three girls and four boys—have lost their parents to Covid-19 in the district. Of them, twins from Kurnool have received Rs 10 lakh each from the State government as financial assistance. This apart, 171 children have been identified as semi-orphans in the district, ICDS Kurnool district project director K Praveena said that this financial aid will be deposited in a nationalised bank after opening a fixed deposit account in the name of the child. The child’s guardian can withdraw interest every quarter.

In most villages, the orphaned children have either left for their grandparents’ homes or joined an orphanage run by NGOs. The PD said a special drive has been launched to find them with help of various departments such as juvenile welfare, police, revenue, 1098 childline, labour, medical department and Grama Sachivalayam staff. They are on the job from the past three weeks, the PD said. Once traced, the orphaned children are sent to two selected homes.

Briefing about the identified Covid-19 orphans, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T Sarada said at present, they have traced seven children, who wished to stay with their grandparents/guardians. All seven children have been sent to the Shelter Homes in the district. She appealed to the public to call toll free number if they will find such a child in their localities.

The services of the toll free Helpline such as Women Helpline 181 and Child Helpline 1098 have been temporarily put to use for rescue of orphans besides their routine services, the DCPO said. Meanwhile, the government is extending financial assistance to the semi orphan children—those who lost one of their parents to Covid-19. In such cases, the child will get a financial aid of Rs 500 every month through their bank account, the project director added.