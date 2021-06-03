STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Taking that train worst decision, should’ve listened to mom’

After spending four years in a Pakistan jail for entering the country without valid documents, Prasanth Vadinam is finally back home with his family and friends in Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prashanth with his father and brother in Visakhapatnam I Express

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “On most days, especially when alone, I was scared to the bones. I couldn’t sleep sometimes. I made a mistake and didn’t know how to correct it. I just kept telling myself that I should have listened to my mother and not boarded that train. I should have known that the foot journey was impossible.” 

After spending four years in a Pakistan jail for entering the country without valid documents, Prasanth Vadinam is finally back home with his family and friends in Visakhapatnam. Prasanth now wants to start writing a blog describing all his nightmares and experiences. The happiness in his father Babu Rao’s eyes knew no boundaries after seeing him for the first time in years, all the while when Prasanth kept wondering if his return was ever possible. 

Speaking to TNIE, Prasanth said the only thing that kept him sane and going was turning to spirituality. “I religiously prayed every day.” On how he crossed the border, he said he took a train to Bikaner, Rajasthan from where he had planned to go Switzerland via Pakistan by road. “When I first entered Pakistan, I felt safe. The first 24 hours passed by smoothly, without any issue.” He walked 40 kms through a desert and was arrested by the local police after reaching a highway. 

“The moment I stepped into the jail, I felt like I would never be able to come out again. I knew then that I had committed the biggest mistake of my life,” he recalled.  Narrating his life in Bahawalpur Central Jail, Prasanth said: “I realised that there were five-six individuals who were stuck just like me. They had no cases against them, and even completed their jail terms. But they were yet to get a clearance from the Embassy. I gave the names of those Indians to the Embassy...”  

With no access to the Internet or television, Prashant kept himself occupied with books.  The Pakistan authorities initially thought he was a spy, according to Prasanth. “I kept telling them otherwise. I provided them all my identifications and phone numbers of friends and relatives so that they can verify that I am only an IT employee,” he said. “They did verify that I wasn’t a spy, but that was after two years and 4 months,” Prashant added. “I am thankful to the Indian Embassy and the government for putting in efforts and helping me reach back home,” Prasanth said and hoped for a normal life, and wished that he could go back to work again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp