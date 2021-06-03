‘Taking that train worst decision, should’ve listened to mom’

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “On most days, especially when alone, I was scared to the bones. I couldn’t sleep sometimes. I made a mistake and didn’t know how to correct it. I just kept telling myself that I should have listened to my mother and not boarded that train. I should have known that the foot journey was impossible.”

After spending four years in a Pakistan jail for entering the country without valid documents, Prasanth Vadinam is finally back home with his family and friends in Visakhapatnam. Prasanth now wants to start writing a blog describing all his nightmares and experiences. The happiness in his father Babu Rao’s eyes knew no boundaries after seeing him for the first time in years, all the while when Prasanth kept wondering if his return was ever possible.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasanth said the only thing that kept him sane and going was turning to spirituality. “I religiously prayed every day.” On how he crossed the border, he said he took a train to Bikaner, Rajasthan from where he had planned to go Switzerland via Pakistan by road. “When I first entered Pakistan, I felt safe. The first 24 hours passed by smoothly, without any issue.” He walked 40 kms through a desert and was arrested by the local police after reaching a highway.

“The moment I stepped into the jail, I felt like I would never be able to come out again. I knew then that I had committed the biggest mistake of my life,” he recalled. Narrating his life in Bahawalpur Central Jail, Prasanth said: “I realised that there were five-six individuals who were stuck just like me. They had no cases against them, and even completed their jail terms. But they were yet to get a clearance from the Embassy. I gave the names of those Indians to the Embassy...”

With no access to the Internet or television, Prashant kept himself occupied with books. The Pakistan authorities initially thought he was a spy, according to Prasanth. “I kept telling them otherwise. I provided them all my identifications and phone numbers of friends and relatives so that they can verify that I am only an IT employee,” he said. “They did verify that I wasn’t a spy, but that was after two years and 4 months,” Prashant added. “I am thankful to the Indian Embassy and the government for putting in efforts and helping me reach back home,” Prasanth said and hoped for a normal life, and wished that he could go back to work again.