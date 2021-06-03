STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag will be state’s executive capital soon, says Vijayasai

Stating that a greenfield international airport is coming up at Bhogapuram, the MP said a six-lane road will be laid from Bhogapuram to Kailasagiri.

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Visakhapatnam will soon become the executive capital of the state, and the government will function from there. Talking to reporters here, he said the chief minister can function from any place. Referring to the CRDA case in court, he said it had nothing to do with shifting the executive capital to Vizag. 

Stating that a greenfield international airport is coming up at Bhogapuram, the MP said a six-lane road will be laid from Bhogapuram to Kailasagiri. The road project will be taken up by the VMRDA, he said. Mudasarlova park will be developed like a botanical garden and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to sanction a special grant of Rs 100 crore for the park, which will be developed by GVMC, Vijayasai said.

He said ward development plans will be chalked out for all 98 wards by the GVMC to develop parks, UGD, sanitation, drinking water supply and sewerage treatment plan.All projects, for which foundation was laid by the Chief Minister, will be completed on a war footing, the MP said and added that drainage water will be filtered before letting it go into the sea.A decision on the ‘pancha gramala’ issue will be taken after the court verdict in this regard and the government has already filed an affidavit in the court, he said.

