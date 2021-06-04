APSRTC once again floats tenders to introduce AC electric buses in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to introduce eco-friendly buses in various parts of the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has once again floated tenders for selection of fleet operators for procurement, operation and maintenance of 350 air-conditioned electric buses.In December 2019, the RTC had aborted its first bid to induct electric buses into its fleet after the Judicial Preview Committee appointed by the State government to vet the tendering process of various infrastructure projects worth above Rs 100 crore, expressed its objection to the proposal to introduce 350 electric buses for a payment of Rs 45 lakh as subsidy per bus.

In its new Request for Proposal (RFP) floated in May, the RTC has once again made the provision for extending the subsidy of Rs 45 lakh per bus but the Judicial Preview Commission judge B Sivasankara Rao objected to it yet again saying such financial obligation of more than Rs 157.50 crore is non-viable and such a huge incentive will be a loss to the exchequer. Accordingly, the RTC amended the bid proposal and dropped the subsidy clause. With the Government of India extending the Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India scheme till June 30, the RTC has expedited the process through so as to avail the demand incentive of Rs 55 lakh per bus, official sources said.

Last date for submission of bids is June 9. Initially the corporation has planned to procure 50 buses for the Tirupati-Tirumala ghat route, 100 each in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and 50 each in Kakinada and Amaravati, to be run on various routes in the respective regions. But now it reduced the number by 50 in Vijayawada (million-plus city) and allotted them to Tirupati (smart city). After going through the tenders floated by RTC in 2019, Siva Shankar Rao suggested RTC to purchase BS-VI standard diesel buses rather than electric buses as the technology was still in a developing stage. The RTC, however, justified the plan to induct e-buses since the cost of diesel was increasing day-by-day.