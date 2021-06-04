CM launches Jagananna Colonies, promises to build 28.30L houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually inaugurated the YSR Jagananna Colonies project, under Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu. A total of 15,60,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase.After distributing free house site pattas to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries from poor and downtrodden sections in the state, the state government has now embarked on constructing houses for them in a phased manner with the help of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

To ensure that works are executed with clockwork precision, the CM announced appointment of the fourth joint collector in all the 13 districts. At present, there are three joint collectors in each district taking care of the implementation of various welfare and development initiatives of the state government.

Addressing the beneficiaries across the state on the occasion, the CM said: “It is a yet another step towards fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the poor—owning a house. Foundation stone laying ceremony of the houses will continue till June 10 amid strict Covid guidelines. In the form of houses and house sites, our government is providing permanent valuable assets to the poor and downtrodden.”

The chief minister said construction of the houses will be taken up in two phases, and each phase will be completed in one year. “The first phase, in which 15.60 lakh houses will be built, will be completed by June 2022; the second phase will commence soon after. Construction of 28.30 lakh houses at Rs 50,944 crore will be taken up,” he explained.

Jagan said what they are constructing are not houses but 17,000 colonies, which can better be described as 17,000 towns. “As per 2011 census, the state has a population of 4.95 crore, and today 1.24 lakh people are being provided houses. For every four people, a house and house site are being provided. In other words, it is equivalent to providing permanent assets to the population in three-four large districts.”

Asserting that all new colonies will have the best infrastructure facilities, he explained that Rs 4,128 crore will be spent on clean drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on Internet and Rs 567 crore on other facilities for these colonies. “Unlike in the past, our government is building each house in a 340 square ft area with a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and porch. Also, each house is provided with two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs, and a Syntex tank.”

Jagan said the beneficiaries are given three options. They can either construct their own house with the government sponsoring housing materials and labour charges or take up the construction with their own materials and bills will be cleared based on the progress or the government will construct the house and give it to the beneficiaries.

Further, Jagan said the economic situation, which was severely hit by the pandemic, will improve with the housing project as jobs for carpenters, masons, electricians and the likes will be created. Also, even as the prices of building materials are skyrocketing the government will provide them at affordable prices by procuring 69.70 lakh metric tonnes of cement, 7.44 lakh MTs of steel, 310 lakh MTs of sand, and others initially. The government will also provide 20 MTs of sand free of cost from nearby rigs for the construction works.

The CM said any eligible person left out can apply for the house, which will be sanctioned within 90 days of the completion of the verification process. “It is unfortunate that 3.74 lakh beneficiaries are being left out from this historical programme due to pending cases in the courts. The government shall treat it as a top priority project and ensure that justice is served.”Ministers Ch Sriranganatha Raju and Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, and Special chief secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain were also present.

Housing for poor

