Ensure quality treatment: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New Covid-19 infections are declining in the State and the positivity has dropped to 13.02 per cent as on June 2 from 25.56 per cent on May 16. The active cases too have come down considerably within a fortnight in the State. While the active cases stood at 2.11 lakh on May 17, the same have come down to 1.43 lakh by June 2.At a review meeting on Covid-19 situation and vaccination in the State, officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the number of people recovering from the virus are increasing and their number is more than the number of cases being registered. The recovery rate has increased to 90.98 per cent, they added.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that there should be no problems to the patients being treated in Covid hospitals. “Many patients are being treated for Covid-19 under Aarogyasri and there should be no error in their treatment,’’ the Chief Minister instructed the officials.Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to procure injections and medicines required to treat black fungus cases from wherever available. “Children, who have lost their parents to Covid should receive financial assistance every month,’’ he said.The officials said they have identified 93 orphans who have lost their parents to Covid and Rs 10 lakh has been given to 46 children.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the number of cases with critical issues are also declining and added that ICU bed availability has increased to 1,582 on June 2, while it was 380 on May 15. They said only 433 oxygen beds were available on May 17, while they were 7,270 at present and added that 9,378 general beds were available on May 19 and there are 11,708 beds at present. “Analysing the seven weeks data shows that the cases were decreasing in all the districts. The number of patients in Covid Care Centres are also coming down and there were only 14,057 patients in CCCs,’’ officials said adding that while 19,175 calls were made to 104 service on May 4, the same have come down to 3645 calls at present.

The officials said there are 45,324 beds in 557 Covid hospitals of which 25,220 beds were occupied and added that 20,073 patients are being treated under Aarogyasri and 1,04,518 people were in home isolation.

“While there were 116 CCCs across the State on September, 2020, they have been increased to 135 and bed availability has been increased to 53,631,’’ officials said adding that 14,057 patients are being treated in Covid care centres at present.The officials said first dose of vaccine was administered to 51,03,821 people and two doses were given to 25,47,784 people across the State. They said the Centre has allotted 36,94,210 doses of vaccine for this month and they have distributed 5,08,710 till now and added that they have decided to procure 20,74,730 doses of vaccine.

The officials also said that 1,187 black fungus cases have been registered till now. The Vigilance department has registered 89 cases against 66 hospitals for violating norms and imposed a fine of Rs 9.9 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Covid task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu and others were present.