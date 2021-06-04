STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Govt unpopular due to unchecked corruption’

Naidu deplored that AP stood in the lowest position in the vaccination programme and those at the helm were still showing willful negligence.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the YSRC government became unpopular in the first two years of its rule itself because of the “unchecked corruption and massive irregularities in all schemes and programmes”.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the party’s parliamentary and assembly constituencies’ in-charges and mandal party presidents, Naidu asserted there was a rising discontent and disappointment among the people of the state against the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Naidu pointed out that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin ushered in a new era of good governance by continuing ‘Amma Canteens’ considering their usefulness to the poor people. “Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, closed Anna Canteens opened by the previous government.” 

Naidu accused the CM of making false promises to the people. The CM talked about constructing houses for the poor by spending Rs 50,000 crore but just Rs 5,000 crore was provided to housing in the recent budget, he said and alleged that though Jagan had promised to build 5 lakh houses each year, the government did not build a single house in the past two years.

Naidu deplored that AP stood in the lowest position in the vaccination programme and those at the helm were still showing willful negligence. “Jagan should realise that total vaccination is the only way to save people. Vaccination is going on at a rapid pace in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, WB and Karnataka. In AP, it is progressing at a snail’s pace,’’ he alleged.

