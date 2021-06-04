STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

INS Sandhayak to be decommissioned today  

INS Sandhayak, the first of its class indigenously designed and built hydrographic survey ship of Indian Navy, will be decommissioned on Friday.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Sandhayak, the first of its class indigenously designed and built hydrographic survey ship of Indian Navy, will be decommissioned on Friday. The decommissioning ceremony will be held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. It will be a low-key event attended only by in-station officers and sailors with strict observance of Covid protocols.

Sandhayak was conceptualised by then Chief Hydrographer to the Indian government, Rear Admial FL Fraser, who had a strong desire for indigenously design and build hydrographic survey vessels in India. The design was finalised by naval headquarters and the construction of the ship began at GRSE Kolkata (then Calcutta) by laying the keel in 1978.  

The ship was commissioned to the Indian Navy on February 26, 1981 by Vice Admiral MK Roy, the then Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC).  The success of her design paved way for all the Survey ships of the Indian Navy in various modifications till recently.  

The ship, during her service, has undertaken approximately 200 major hydrographic surveys and numerous minor surveys in both East and West coasts of the country, the Andaman seas and the neighbouring countries too. Apart from survey missions, the ship has been an active participant in many significant operations such as Op Pawan – assisting the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka in 1987, Op Sarong, Op Rainbow - rendering humanitarian assistance post tsunami of 2004.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Sandhayak
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp