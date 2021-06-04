Over 13K MSME units set up in 2 years: Officials

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Large and mega industries attracted investments to the tune of Rs 29,780.86 crore after the current government was formed, thus creating employment opportunities for more than 45,000 persons in the state.Officials attribute the achievement to the measures taken by the government in reducing difficulties experienced by the industries, especially MSMEs, in areas such as seeking permission, approval and clearance, and giving paramount importance to transparency and accountability.

In the MSME category, 13,885 units were established with an investment of Rs 4,220.71 crore, creating 88,516 jobs between June 2019 and May 2021, sources in the Industries department told TNIE.Informing that Andhra Pradesh attracted Foreign Direct Investments worth Rs 2,114.71 crore between October 2019 and March 2021, the sources said the FDI data published till September 2019 did not separate investments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“There are 62 projects under implementation with a total investment of Rs 36,384.29 crore that have a potential to create 76,916 jobs; five public sector units under implementation with an investment of Rs 96,400 crore have a potential to employ 79,700 people.”

The sources added there are 18 projects under active consideration of the government with total investment of Rs 18,334 crore that can create 40,794 jobs.Besides the above, there are 49 investors who evinced interest in setting up their projects in the state, which are under active discussion. The proposed investment worth of these projects is estimated at Rs 1,25,572 crore.

Asserting that the government has introduced reforms in the Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, an official of the Industries department said incentives are being provided to units with a minimum of 80 per cent efficiency in employment and production for three consecutive years.

Reforms such as easy access to information, improved labour laws, speedy construction permits, and single window approvals came in handy in bagging the investments, the official observed.Among the many initiatives undertaken as part of the State Business Reform Action Plan, Single Window Portal has been significant as it helps the industries obtain more than 90 regulatory clearances required to set-up and conduct business, in 21 days.

The single desk portal supports end-to-end transaction processing with online payment and application status tracking. Since June 2019, the portal has received 14,998 applications seeking clearance, out of which 12,133 and another 2,097 have been approved for MSMEs, and large and mega industries, respectively.

Stating that focus is being laid to ensure that AP becomes a self-sufficient state in the production of medical oxygen, an official said Andhra Pradesh Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Policy 2021-22 was launched with the aim to augment the oxygen manufacturing capacity from the existing 360 MTs to 700 MTs over the next one year.

Investors' choice

