State records further drop in new cases; recoveries stay on higher side

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported another 11,421 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 17.28 lakh.This was slightly less than the new cases reported on the previous.

The 11,000-odd cases emerged from 86,223 samples tested during the 24 hours span, which was less than the samples tested during the previous 24 hours. The overall samples tested in the State so far have crossed 1.95 crore.Fatalities too were on the lower side with 81 deaths when compared to 98 on Wednesday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 2,308 new infections followed by 1,658 in Chittoor and 1,041 in Anantapur. These are the only three districts which reported more than 1,000 cases while Vizianagaram reported the lowest of 318 new cases.

With the fresh spike, Kadapa district’s overall tally reached more than 96,000, Krishna district’s overall cases went past 90,000, Vizianagaram’s tally went past 75,000. These are the only three districts where the cumulative cases are less than one lakh. East Godavari district is topping the chart of most number of cases with more than 2.33 lakh cases till now followed by 1.95 lakh in Chittoor.

Recoveries continue to be higher than the new infections and with more than 16,000 patients recovering from the virus in the 24 hours span, the overall recoveries have now went past 15.78 lakh. The caseload further came down to 1.38 lakh and East Godavari district is having the highest of 29,000 active cases while Anantapur has the lowest of 3,790 active cases.

Meanwhile, with the 81 fatalities, the overall deaths have touched 11,213. Chittoor reported the highest of 13 deaths followed by nine each in Anantapur and Srikakulam, seven in Vizianagaram, six each in East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, give each in Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari, four each in Guntur and Prakasam and two in Kadapa.