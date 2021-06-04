Vizag zoo to conduct summer camp for 12 to 18 age group

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will organise a Virtual Summer Camp - 2021 from June 28 to July 4 for the students aged 12 to 18 years. Due to Covid-19 situations, the summer camp will be held virtually where students will get to know about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation and management of wild animals at the zoo.

The zoo will conduct two hours of classes every day on animal world of Visakhapatnam Zoo, animal behaviour studies, management of animals at zoo, rescue of wild animals, veterinary care of zoo animals, butterflies and their rearing. The students will get to participate in fun activities and daily assignments.

The applications for the same are available on the zoo website (www.vizagzoo.com).Filled application should accompany a recent passport size colour photograph, Rs 500 fees (to be paid through online) and age proof (Scanned copy of Aadhaar Card). Intimation and further details will be sent to the selected members to attend the camp.

Every participant will get an e-Certificate, special souvenir kit and one free visit to the zoo once it opens.

For more details, contact 0891 2552081 or 94411 30894 during office hours or visit the zoo website. Last date to fill the application is June 25. Photograph, Age Proof (Aadhaar Card) and Transaction details should be sent via e-mail: events.igzp@gmail.com For further details contact T Ch V Ramana, Public Relations Officer (9441130894) or M Purushottam, zoo biologist (9000151920).