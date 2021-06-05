34 lakh households in rural Andhra Pradesh to get tap connection

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will provide tap water connections to 34.48 lakh households in the current fiscal.

As a part of the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal (HGNSJ) initiative under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), functional household tap connections will be provided to every household in rural areas by 2024.

As part of the target, officials of Rural Water Supply have fixed yearly targets.

Stating that there are 95.66 lakh households in the rural areas, RWS chief engineer P Sanjeeva Rao told The New Indian Express that FHTCs have been arranged for 44.91 lakh households (47 per cent) so far and the remaining 50.75 lakh houses will get tap connections by March, 2024.