Drop in new Covid-19 cases continues in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,413 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending 9.00 am on Friday, taking the tally to 17,28,990.

There was a slight drop in new cases against 11,421 on the previous day. At the same time, recoveries continued to be more than the fresh infections.

In the 24 hours, 15,469 patients recovered as compared to 16,223 on Thursday. The number of total recoveries reached 15,93,921.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, another 85,311 samples were tested. The state has so far tested 1,96,19,590 samples.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 2,075 cases followed by Chittoor with 1,574 cases. These are the only districts which saw over 1,000 new cases. Vizianagaram district saw the least number of cases (293).

When compared to the previous day’s 81 deaths, the number of fatalities on Friday increased by two. Out of the total 83 deaths, 14 were reported in Chittoor district taking the toll there to 1,352.

West Godavari district with 11 deaths stood second in the list followed by eight in Anantapur, seven each in East Godavari and Srikakulam, six each in Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram, five each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, four in Nellore, three in Prakasam and one in Kadapa.

The active caseload of the state reached 1,33,773.

East Godavari district has highest of 28,371 active cases followed by Chittoor with 16,792 and Prakasam with 16,291. Vizianagaram district has the least number of active cases (3,694).

Recoveries to cross 16 lakh

In the 24 hours, 15,469 patients recovered as compared to 16,223 on Thursday. The number of total recoveries rose to 15,93,921.