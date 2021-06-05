STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon reaches Andhra Pradesh on time, heavy rain in Rayalaseema, coastal areas

Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, fairly widespread rains were reported in Rayalaseema and several parts of coastal districts. Anantapur district reported the highest rainfall of 12 cm.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:26 AM

Vijyawada gets heavy rain on Friday afternoon.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall in Anantapur and other parts of Rayalaseema region marked the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in the state on Friday. Though it was feared that the arrival of the monsoon to the state would be delayed, as it had touched Kerala two days behind the schedule, the monsoon arrived in the state on time. Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, fairly widespread rains were reported in Rayalaseema and several parts of coastal districts. Anantapur district reported the highest rainfall of 12 cm.

According to IMD forecast, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Lakshadweep and Kerala, most parts of Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, some parts of North Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of West-central and some more parts of East Central Bay of Bengal on Friday.

It is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra and Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal and Northeast India in the next 2-3 days.Arrival of Monsoon brought smiles on the faces of farmers in the state, who were preparing to commence agriculture activity. Farmers in some parts of the state had already prepared paddy nurseries expecting timely rains this year.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal districts and Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am Friday, besides Anantapur, heavy rains were reported in other Rayalaseema regions. Namublipulikunta of Anantapur registered 10 cm of rain, Rapthadu registered 9 cm of rain, Rayachot of Kadapa and Singanapamal of Anantapur district reported 8 cm of rain, Lakkireddypalle of Kadapa, Settu, Amarapuram of Anantapur district reported 6 cm of rain, Kambadur of Anantapur, Madanapalle of Chittoor and Owk of Kurnool districts reported 5 cm of rain. 1-4 cm of rain was reported from several places in Rayalaseema and Coastal districts.

