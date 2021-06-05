Panels to probe Government General Hospital 'harassment' in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged harassment of a house surgeon in Government General Hospital, Nellore.

Principal of ACSR Medical college and Additional Director of medical education Dr Sambasiva Rao and two professors are the members of the panel.

The minister directed Director of medical education Raghavendra Rao to submit a report within a day. “Stern action will be initiated against the official if the allegations of harassment are proved. Steps will be taken to avoid such instances in future,” the minister said.

It may be noted that an audio clip between a house surgeon and an official of the ACSR Medical College went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

“How can you invite me outside? Your daughter is older than me. The phone calls made by you put me in mental stress,” the house surgeon was heard saying in the audio clip.

On the other hand, the district administration has started an inquiry into the issue. A committee consisting of Joint Collector (Asara) T Bapi Reddy, Zilla Parishad CEO P Suseela, ICDS Project Director Rosemond and others started collecting details as per directions of the in-charge of college Harendira Prasad.

The two committees have been interacting with the staff members of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma promised stern action in the episode. Padma asked the Nellore District collector to launch a detailed probe into the issue.

​The victims can contact the commission by Whatsapp number 9394528968 to complain.