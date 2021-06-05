STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 5.5 crore temporary Covid-19 hospital with 500 beds comes up at Tadipatri

​Every bed in the temporary hospital is equipped with oxygen supply and for every 30 beds there is a nursing station.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated a 500-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Friday. The hospital came up in 11.5 acres with all modern amenities at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The German hangar structure spread over one lakh square feet area was built in a record two weeks time. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and other officials in constructing the temporary hospital in record time. He also appreciated the gesture of Arjas Steel managing director Sridhar Krishnamurthy, who came forward to build the hospital to treat Covid cases. Sridhar said he is grateful to get an opportunity to serve the community and those in need. 

“I sincerely desire that people do not need to use this facility as I do not want them to get ill. However, the facility will help the people overcome their anxiety for hospital beds with oxygen supply in case of emergency,” he said. 

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, R&B Minister M Shankar Narayana, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, APMSIDC Managing Director V Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.

Comments

