'Worship from Home' initiative in Andhra Pradesh draws attention from across globe

The principal secretary further noted that Paroksha Seva will be a permanent feature in all the state temples from now.

Worship From Home

Another positive side to the online services, according to the department, is that they would help the priests.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The “Worship from Home” initiative launched in about 150 temples is receiving a warm reception from devotees not just from the state but across the globe. The endowments department earned over Rs 1 crore in just 20 days of May. The department has chalked out an elaborate plan to make the initiative a permanent service even after the pandemic imposed restrictions are lifted.Principal secretary (endowments) G Vani Mohan, who designed the programme, said efforts are underway to introduce the concept in all the temples.

“Paroksha Seva, which has already been introduced in major temples including Annavaram, Kanaka Durga Temple, Srisailam, Simhachalam and Dwaraka Tirumala, is receiving a great response. We are taking steps to launch the same in the balance 6(a) category temples shortly. Preparations are also going on in 1,300 category 6(b) temples to launch the online seva service within two months. Further, this facility will be introduced in all the 2,657 assessable category 6(C) temples by the end of August,” the principal secretary explained.

While Rs 1-1.2 crore was earned through Paroksha Seva services, Rs 15-17 lakh was received via e-Hundi.

“People across the globe are in pain. There was never the kind of fear as we have been seeing in the second wave of the pandemic. Visiting temples would give peace of mind and solace when in distress in normal times. But it is not possible due to the pandemic. So, we introduced the Worship from Home keeping devotees in mind so that they can get some solace and happiness. While COVID-19 has shown the urgency to introduce it, this service will be a permanent feature here on so that those living in other countries also can worship their deities and participate in real time rituals,” Vani Mohan elaborated.

Another positive side to the online services, according to the department, is that they would help the priests, whose livelihood has been disturbed due to the curfew restrictions, earn a living without depending on others.

