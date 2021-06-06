STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

23 per cent excess rain in 2020 best in 7 years; IMD predicts above normal monsoon

Andhra Pradesh had received an excess rainfall in the water year 2020-21 (June 1-May 31) in the last seven water years starting 2014-15.

Published: 06th June 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

aNDHRA RAINS

A total 1,191 mm of rainfall was recorded as against the normal rainfall of 966.2 mm, a surplus of 23.3 per cent. (Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh had received an excess rainfall in the water year 2020-21 (June 1-May 31) in the last seven water years starting 2014-15. A total 1,191 mm of rainfall was recorded as against the normal rainfall of 966.2 mm, a surplus of 23.3 per cent. Going by the data of rainfall, the State has exceeded normal rainfall for the first time in the last seven years. In the water year 2014-15, the actual rainfall in the state was 606.1 mm and it had improved in the subsequent water year (15-16) with 912.5 mm.

However, it slid back again in 2016-17 with 677.2 mm and improved in 2017-18 with 826.9 mm. In 2018-19, it fell back to 635 mm and increased to 874.4 mm in 2019-20. In the 2020-21 water year, nine of the 13 districts reported surplus rainfall, while three districts reported normal rainfall and one district — Srikakulam — reported deficient rainfall. Perhaps in the last several years, Rayalaseema districts — Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool — reported excess rainfall for the first time.

In fact, Kadapa had the highest surplus rainfall of 76.5 per cent, followed by Anantapur with 60.6 per cent surplus rainfall. Kurnool with 55.1 per cent surplus and Chittoor district with 38.2 per cent surplus were placed third and fourth place in the state. Srikakulam district had reported 23.5 per cent deficit rainfall.

Abundant rainfall had initially brought cheers to the farmers, but excess rainfall during the harvesting season dashed their hopes and the state government had to step in to compensate them, so they could recover some of their losses during Rabi. Cyclone Nihar proved to be the last straw on the camel’s back for the farmers during the water year 2020-21 and they suffered heavy losses.

Now, the IMD prediction of a normal monsoon and slightly above normal monsoon in the current water-year has once again raised the hopes of the farmers in the state, who are now busy with land preparation for Kharif.

In the current water year, which commenced on June 1, the rainfall in the first five days has been excess. As against the normal rainfall of 13.2 mm, the state received 32 mm of rainfall. Highest surplus rainfall (343.8 per cent)  was reported in Kadapa. As against normal rainfall of 15.3 mm, the district reported 67.9 mm in the first five days of the water year.

It was followed by Anantapur with 291.2 per cent surplus, Krishna with 183.6 per cent surplus, Kurnool with 177.3 per cent surplus, Srikakulam with 119.7 per cent surplus and East Godavari with 100 per cent surplus rainfall. Out of 13 districts, 11 reported excess rainfall. Prakasam district reported normal rainfall, while Nellore district reported deficient rainfall of 33.3 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp