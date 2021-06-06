23 per cent excess rain in 2020 best in 7 years; IMD predicts above normal monsoon

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh had received an excess rainfall in the water year 2020-21 (June 1-May 31) in the last seven water years starting 2014-15. A total 1,191 mm of rainfall was recorded as against the normal rainfall of 966.2 mm, a surplus of 23.3 per cent. Going by the data of rainfall, the State has exceeded normal rainfall for the first time in the last seven years. In the water year 2014-15, the actual rainfall in the state was 606.1 mm and it had improved in the subsequent water year (15-16) with 912.5 mm.

However, it slid back again in 2016-17 with 677.2 mm and improved in 2017-18 with 826.9 mm. In 2018-19, it fell back to 635 mm and increased to 874.4 mm in 2019-20. In the 2020-21 water year, nine of the 13 districts reported surplus rainfall, while three districts reported normal rainfall and one district — Srikakulam — reported deficient rainfall. Perhaps in the last several years, Rayalaseema districts — Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool — reported excess rainfall for the first time.

In fact, Kadapa had the highest surplus rainfall of 76.5 per cent, followed by Anantapur with 60.6 per cent surplus rainfall. Kurnool with 55.1 per cent surplus and Chittoor district with 38.2 per cent surplus were placed third and fourth place in the state. Srikakulam district had reported 23.5 per cent deficit rainfall.

Abundant rainfall had initially brought cheers to the farmers, but excess rainfall during the harvesting season dashed their hopes and the state government had to step in to compensate them, so they could recover some of their losses during Rabi. Cyclone Nihar proved to be the last straw on the camel’s back for the farmers during the water year 2020-21 and they suffered heavy losses.

Now, the IMD prediction of a normal monsoon and slightly above normal monsoon in the current water-year has once again raised the hopes of the farmers in the state, who are now busy with land preparation for Kharif.

In the current water year, which commenced on June 1, the rainfall in the first five days has been excess. As against the normal rainfall of 13.2 mm, the state received 32 mm of rainfall. Highest surplus rainfall (343.8 per cent) was reported in Kadapa. As against normal rainfall of 15.3 mm, the district reported 67.9 mm in the first five days of the water year.

It was followed by Anantapur with 291.2 per cent surplus, Krishna with 183.6 per cent surplus, Kurnool with 177.3 per cent surplus, Srikakulam with 119.7 per cent surplus and East Godavari with 100 per cent surplus rainfall. Out of 13 districts, 11 reported excess rainfall. Prakasam district reported normal rainfall, while Nellore district reported deficient rainfall of 33.3 per cent.