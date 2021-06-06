Andhra Pradesh to bear Rs 1.5 crore treatment of doctor infected with Covid-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced that the government will bear the cost of treatment amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for Dr N Bhaskar Rao, who is battling for his life in Care Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Dr Bhaskar Rao (38), a civil assistant surgeon, tested positive for Covid-19 while working as a medical officer in the Primary Health Centre at Karamchedu in Prakasam district.

His wife Dr Bhagya Lakshmi (38), an assistant professor, radio diagnosis, Guntur Medical College, also tested positive for Covid.

The couple were admitted to GGH in Guntur on April 30. They were administered Remdesivir supplied by the government.

Dr Bhaskar Rao was shifted to Ayush Hospital in Vijayawada on May 3 when his condition worsened. He was taken to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on May 9, where he was put on ventilator support. The next day, he was shifted to Care Hospitals, Gachibowli, for better treatment.

He was advised to be on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and go for lung transplantation. But he could not afford the treatment as it costs about Rs 1.5 crore.

On knowing the condition of Dr Bhaskar Rao through Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Jagan immediately announced that the government will bear the entire cost of treatment.

“Dr Bhaskar Rao got infected while discharging his duty as a Covid officer. Hence, the State government will bear the entire cost of his treatment,” the CM said and directed officials to release funds from the CMRF.

“The health department staff are exposed to coronavirus while on duty and they work in high risk conditions. The government is there to take care of them when they face trouble. We did it in the past and will continue to help those in need,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

​The Andhra Pradesh Doctors Association thanked the CM.

Dr Pidakala Syamsundar, association general secretary, said the decision has given an assurance to government doctors in the State, which will motivate them to work with more dedication.