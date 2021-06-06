STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore Government General Hospital chief shifted after ‘harassment’ charges 

Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad also set up a committee comprising Zilla Parishad CEO P Suseela, Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy and ICDS Project Director Rosemond.

An audio clip of the conversation between the house surgeon and the GGH official went viral on social media. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The State government has transferred Dr Prabhakar Jena, Superintendent of ACSR Government General Hospital, and appointed Dr C Radhakrishna Raju in his place after alleged harassment.

​Though the government in its order issued on Saturday, transferring Dr Prabhakar to Kurnool Medical College as Professor of General Surgery, stated that the transfer was effected to ensure the smooth functioning of Nellore GGH, the move assumes significance as there was an allegation of a higher official of the hospital harassing a medico over phone for sexual favours.

An audio clip of the conversation between the house surgeon and the GGH official went viral on social media on Thursday. 

In the audio clip, explaining his harassment, she warned him to mend his ways. Though no formal complaint was lodged in this regard, the AP Women’s Commission took up the issue suo motu and asked the government to conduct a probe into it.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) had directed Director of Medical Education M Raghavendra Rao to probe the allegation and submit a report. In this backdrop, the Director of Medical Education constituted a four-member committee.

Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad also set up a committee comprising Zilla Parishad CEO P Suseela, Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy and ICDS Project Director Rosemond. According to sources, the committees have found prima facie evidence to prove the allegation. Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the committee formed by the DME has submitted its report to the government and the other report is yet to be received.

